ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Police in Ghana say an investigative journalist whose work exposing corruption in African soccer led to the downfall of a member of the sport’s high-powered FIFA Council has been shot dead by gunmen on a motorbike.

Police said Thursday that Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed Wednesday night, with reports saying he was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck.

He was part of an undercover reporting team led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a renowned investigative journalist in Ghana.

Anas confirmed Hussein-Suale’s death on Facebook, saying: “Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace.”

A part of the journalists’ work led to then-FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi, the second most powerful man in African soccer, being banned from the sport for life last year for bribery and corruption.

___

This story has been corrected to show the journalist’s full name as Ahmed Hussein-Suale.