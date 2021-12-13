SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Voters in northwest Arkansas are deciding who to nominate for a vacant state Senate seat Tuesday in a special primary election where the candidates include “19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar.

Duggar is among four Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for the state Senate seat, which opened up following the resignation of Republican Sen. Lance Eads.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The election comes days after Duggar’s son, Josh Duggar, was convicted in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jim Bob Duggar previously served in the Arkansas House. His large Arkansas family was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV show.

Other GOP candidates include Colby Fulfer, who is chief of staff for the city of Springdale; Edge Nowlin, a retired IBM engineer; and Steve Unger, a retired U.S. Navy captain. Two Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination.

If needed, a runoff election will be held Jan. 11 with the special election set for Feb. 8.