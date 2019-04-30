BOSTON (AP) — A group of Jewish students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is asking a judge to order a panel discussion about Palestinian human rights off campus because it is anti-Semitic.

The panel, titled “Not Backing Down: Israel, Free Speech, and the Battle for Palestinian Human Rights” is scheduled for Saturday and features Roger Waters, a member of the rock band Pink Floyd. The panelists are expected to argue that pro-Israel groups have tried to silence Palestinian points of view.

A Superior Court judge heard arguments Monday but did not rule.

The panel is sponsored by an organization run by a UMass faculty member, and co-sponsored by two academic departments.

The university said it allowed the event on campus because UMass is “committed to the principles of free speech and academic freedom.”