NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers urged other women Tuesday to come forward with allegations against the wealthy financier as federal authorities prosecute him on sex charges.

Courtney Wild told reporters at a news conference in New York that Epstein “will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail.”

“We will not get justice until you speak out,” Wild said, addressing anyone who believes they have been abused by Epstein. “You are not alone, and this was not your fault.”

Wild’s remarks came a day after she appeared in Manhattan federal court and urged a judge to deny Epstein bail. She said Epstein started sexually abusing her when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The judge is still deciding about bail.

An email was sent to Epstein’s attorney seeking comment.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. Wild’s accusations are not part of that indictment.

Epstein’s attorneys have argued that the new charges should not have been filed because he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami more than a decade ago that they say covers largely the same ground.

Advertising

That agreement allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges and has been criticized as a sweetheart deal.

Wild and others have sued the Department of Justice over the deal, claiming she and other victims were not informed about the status of the case.

On Tuesday, Wild’s attorney, Brad Edwards, described Epstein as someone who recruited, manipulated and sexually assaulted women and girls “like it was his full-time job.”

“This was not an addiction he turned on and off when he crossed the borders into Florida,” Edwards said.

But he said he was surprised by Epstein’s recent arrest.