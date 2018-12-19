TOKYO (AP) — Japan is considering leaving the International Whaling Commission to resume commercial hunts after unsuccessfully campaigning for decades to gain support for the cause.
The Fisheries Agency said Thursday officials haven’t made a final decision but are considering the step.
Japan’s request for a resumption of commercial whaling was most recently denied at the IWC meeting in September. IWC imposed a ban on commercial whaling in the 1980s due to dwindling stocks.
Japan has switched to what it calls research whaling, and says stocks have recovered enough that commercial hunts should resume.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- Judge delays Flynn sentencing, 'not hiding disgust' at crime WATCH
- Elon Musk's new tunnel 'a little rough around the edges' WATCH
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- Neighbor who died in October left stash of Christmas gifts for their child
Japanese whaling officials the whaling organization is supposed to pursue sustainability but has become an anti-whaling body.
Japan cut back on its catch after a 2014 international court ruling.