ROME (AP) — The leader of Italy’s opposition Democrats says he’s “optimistic” a deal can be struck with the populist 5-Star Movement to form a new government.

Nicola Zingaretti told reporters Monday evening that his meeting earlier in the day with Movement leader Luigi Di Maio was “positive.”

But he evaded questions on whether caretaker Premier Giuseppe Conte might be tapped to forge the new coalition.

Conte resigned last week after Matteo Salvini, the leader of Movement’s right-wing League partner, yanked support for the nearly 15-month-old government.

Democratic Party sources said Conte, just returned from the G-7 in France, would join talks between Zingaretti and Di Maio Monday night.

Italy’s president has said that if no solid government’s formed, he’ll dissolve Parliament, triggering early elections. Salvini hopes they will give him the premiership.