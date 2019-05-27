JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s newly elected parliament is drafting a bill to dissolve itself. The move comes as a deadline to form a coalition government nears with no progress in sight.

If the bill passes, Israel would face its second election campaign in a matter of months.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to have a clear path to a majority coalition after his Likud party secured 35 seats in April 9 elections. But his prospective government has been thrown into crisis in recent days with former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman refusing to bend to the demands of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties. He insists on passing a new law mandating the military draft of ultra-Orthodox men.

Lieberman said Monday he will not cave and prefer new elections instead. Without him, Netanyahu has no majority.