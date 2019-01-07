JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will deliver a “dramatic announcement” set to coincide with the evening news broadcast.
Netanyahu said in statement on Twitter on Monday that he would broadcast a “special announcement to the press.”
The embattled prime minister’s mysterious statement left even veteran political reporters baffled as to its nature. There was speculation it was related to investigations into alleged corruption by Netanyahu.
Police have recommended that Netanyahu be indicted in a series of corruption probes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Police: Armed Uber driver held man in crashes at gunpoint
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- 'World's oldest woman' was 122 when she died; 1 researcher says she was lying about age
- Police investigate sexual-assault accusations after woman in vegetative state gives birth
Netanyahu called early elections last month and seeks re-election under the shadow of a possible indictment. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would not give up his re-election campaign or resign his office if charged.