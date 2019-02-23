JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prime minister is defending his partnership with a small ultranationalist party despite local and international condemnation.
Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday took to Twitter and called the criticism, which also came from pro-Israel Jewish organizations in the US, as “hypocrisy and double standards.”
Netanyahu is seeking a fourth straight term as premier in Israel’s April election.
Earlier this week, his Likud party formed a partnership with a smaller merged party that includes members of the ‘Jewish Power’ movement.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse VIEW
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- India orders 'staggering' eviction of 1 million indigenous people
- Year in space put US astronaut's disease defenses on alert
- Man's shooting-range wedding proposal was right on target
Jewish Power embraces ideas of late rabbi Meir Kahane, who wanted a Jewish theocracy and advocated forced removal of Palestinians.
In 1997, Washington classified his Kach movement a terrorist group.
Netanyahu accused leftist critics of having once acted “to put extreme Islamists into the Knesset” to weaken the right.