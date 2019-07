A Chicago man died after the family took him off life support. Then he walked through the door.

Nobel laureate from Iraq told Trump that ISIS killed her family. 'Where are they now?' he asked.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here