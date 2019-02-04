JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops have killed a suspected Palestinian attacker and wounded another at a northern West Bank checkpoint.
The military said Monday that two Palestinians threw an explosive device at the troops, who then opened fire. No soldiers were wounded.
Palestinian medics say a 21-year-old Palestinian died from gunshot wounds and a second was hospitalized with moderate wounds.
Last week Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who allegedly attempted to stab security personnel at a West Bank checkpoint near Jerusalem.
Israel has faced a three-year wave of Palestinian attacks in the West Bank that have greatly decreased in recent months. Critics have accused Israel of using excessive force.