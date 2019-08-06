JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police are recommending criminal charges against the deputy health minister, including fraud and breach of trust.

Police said Tuesday that among the charges, Yaacov Litzman is suspected of obstructing justice by attempting to prevent the extradition of a woman accused of sex crimes in Australia.

Australia wants Malka Leifer extradited for allegedly sexually abusing children while a working as a teacher there. Prosecutors say she is feigning mental illness to dodge extradition.

Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox party leader, is a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that Litzman acted “for the sake of citizens, with complete transparency, and according to the law.”

Police are handing the investigation to the State Attorney, who will decide whether to formally charge Litzman.