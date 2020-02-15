JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said two rockets were fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The rockets set off warning sirens in nearby Israeli communities but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired a number of rockets and explosive balloons into Israel in recent weeks as tensions have risen following the Jan. 28 release of the Trump administration’s Mideast initiative, which strongly favors Israel. The projectiles have not caused any casualties or major damage.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, which seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, has largely observed an informal cease-fire with Israel as Egyptian and U.N. mediators have tried to bring about a more lasting truce.

Hamas has curbed rocket fire in exchange for the easing of a blockade imposed on Gaza by Israel and Egypt after the militants seized power.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, even attacks claimed by other factions. It often responds by striking militant infrastructure. There have been several such exchanges in recent weeks, with no casualties on either side.