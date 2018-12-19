JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is calling on the U.N. Security Council to condemn the “wanton acts of aggression” of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, designate it a terrorist organization and heighten sanctions on it.

Benjamin Netanyahu says Wednesday the council should “stand up for the truth” when it meets to discuss the tunnels Israel recently uncovered on the Lebanon border.

The Israeli military is engaged in an open-ended operation to identify and destroy the cross-border passageways. Israel says they were built by Hezbollah militants to carry out attacks. Hezbollah, which used such tunnels inside Lebanon in the 2006 war, has yet to comment.

Israel has called for a crackdown on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, a heavily-armed mini-army with an arsenal of some 150,000 rockets that can reach nearly all of Israel.