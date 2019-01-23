BAQA AL-GHARBIYYE, Israel (AP) — A female Israeli student who was killed in Australia last week has been laid to rest in her hometown.
Thousands of mourners crammed outside the family home of Aiia Maasarwe for a traditional Muslim burial on Wednesday in the Arab town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye.
Maasarwe, a 21-year-old exchange student at La Trobe University in Melbourne, was coming home from a night out in a nearby suburb when she was killed in what appears to have been a random attack.
Her death has captured international attention, sparking demonstrations in Australia demanding an end to violence against women and shocking her hometown.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- 9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses
- Trump says he directed Sarah Sanders 'not to bother' with White House news briefings
- Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
Her family said Maasarwe had decided to study in Australia because of its reputation for safety.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with rape and murder.