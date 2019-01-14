HAIFA, Israel (AP) — An art exhibit in Israel featuring a crucified Ronald McDonald has sparked protests by the country’s Arab Christian minority.
Hundreds of Christians calling for the removal of the sculpture, titled “McJesus,” protested at the museum in the northern city of Haifa last week. Israeli police say demonstrators hurled a firebomb at the museum and threw stones that wounded three police officers.
Church representatives brought their complaints to the district court Monday, demanding a suspension order for the exhibit’s most offensive items, including Barbie doll renditions of Jesus and the Virgin Mary.
Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev, who has pushed for legislation mandating “loyalty” in art, has also called for the removal of the offending artwork.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- Doctors fight to save Polish mayor stabbed in heart on stage
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Requests to bring in child brides OK'd; legal under US laws WATCH
- Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths WATCH
The museum has refused to bow to pressure, saying that doing so would infringe on freedom of expression.