GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it killed an unspecified number of militants who had crossed the Gaza perimeter fence and threw a grenade at soldiers.

The army said the militants were killed Saturday morning and carried RPG launchers and assault rifles.

There was no immediate confirmation from Gaza’s Hamas authorities, who govern the Palestinian enclave.

Local Palestinian media reported three to four people approached the fence in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas reached an informal cease-fire in May, following the worst bout of fighting since a 2014 war between them.

Hamas has staged weekly protests along the Israel-Gaza frontier since March 2018 against the strip’s dire conditions following 12 years of Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

The militant group canceled this Friday’s protest because of the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.