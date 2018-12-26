JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has discovered and destroyed another cross-border tunnel built by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group.

So far, Israel has uncovered five tunnels in an open-ended operation meant to eliminate the entire network.

Israel this month announced the discovery of the tunnels, which it says were part of a Hezbollah attack plot. It began destroying the tunnels last week. On Wednesday, it said it exploded one of them.

The army has not said how many tunnels have been destroyed so far. But it says its forces can work at more than one location simultaneously and that all activity is taking place in Israeli territory.

Israel and the U.N. say the tunnels violate a cease-fire resolution that ended a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.