JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s acting foreign minister has doubled down on his divisive claim that Poles collaborated with the Nazis and “suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk.”
Israel Katz said in a live TV interview late Thursday that he did not regret his comment, insisting that “I, as a son of Holocaust survivors … have to tell the truth.”
Katz’s statement incensed Poland last week, prompting its withdrawal from a meeting of European leaders in Jerusalem.
The scrapped summit marked a new low in Polish-Israeli relations, long fraught over how to characterize Polish actions toward its Jewish community during World War II.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat bassist and singer in the Monkees, dies at 77 VIEW
- Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen
In an interview with the daily Haaretz published Friday, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki slammed Katz’s remarks as “nothing short of racism,” likening his words to those of a “radical extremist.”