JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and the U.S. have successfully intercepted a series of medium to long-range ballistic missiles in a joint drill.
The missile test in southern Israel was conducted Tuesday by the Israeli Ministry of Defense along with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and Rafael, an Israeli defense technology company.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the tests, noting that Israel has earned a place “among global leaders” in the development of missile defenses.
The test follows a temporary U.S. troop deployment in Israel during the installment of an advanced American missile defense system earlier this month.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway dismisses her husband's concerns that President Trump's mental health is deteriorating
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- A risky business in Trump loans: Deutsche Bank’s affinity for an outcast client VIEW
- Trump targets Biden after former VP's verbal slip
The countries’ close military cooperation against the backdrop of tensions with Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah reflects their shared concerns about Iran’s development of long-range missiles.