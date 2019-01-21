JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says the Iranian targets that its jets struck in Syria include munition storage facilities, an intelligence site and a military training camp.

The unusual announcement appears to mark an end to Israel’s years-long policy on ambiguity regarding activities in neighboring Syria. The military says the strikes come in response to a surface-to-surface rocket that Iranian forces fired toward Israel.

Israel recently acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes in Syria in recent years. It previously refrained from commenting for fear of triggering a reaction and being drawn into the deadly fighting in neighboring Syria’s civil war.

Even so, Monday’s announcement went a step further reporting the strike in real time and detailing the targets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 11 were killed in the strikes.