JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with a delegation of senior Russian officials to discuss the situation in neighboring Syria.
Netanyahu’s office said Tuesday he met with Russia’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. It said the talks focused on Iran, Syria and “strengthening the security coordination mechanism between the militaries” to prevent friction.
Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, primarily at Iranian targets and suspected Iranian arms shipments to Hezbollah militants.
Israel and Russia maintain a hotline to prevent their air forces from clashing in Syrian skies. While the hotline has worked, a Syrian anti-aircraft missile aimed at an Israeli plane last September instead shot down a Russian plane. Russia angrily blamed Israel for the mishap.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Analysis: Kamala Harris emerges as a 2020 Democratic front-runner
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Heavy snow hitting parts of Midwest; dangerous cold coming WATCH
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- Trump thought firing Flynn would end ‘Russia thing,’ Christie writes