JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say there’re no grounds to investigate a group of former soldiers critical of the country’s occupation of Palestinian-claimed territories.
The state attorney’s office says no evidence was found to substantiate the accusations by a settler group that members of Breaking the Silence collected and published classified information or encouraged soldiers to commit espionage.
Breaking the Silence is a group of ex-Israeli combat soldiers turned whistleblowers who view Israel’s occupation of lands sought by the Palestinians as an existential threat.
After Wednesday’s announcement, Avner Gvaryahu, the group’s leader, said “the truth has come to light.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Once flat and wide on the frontier, Western cityscapes are now rising tall and sleek VIEW
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address WATCH
- Correction: Moving Magnetic Pole story
- Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
- Dog food company recalled its products, but grieving pet owners say it's too late
Israeli critics say the group is funded from abroad by those seeking to shame Israel by targeting its most hallowed institution, the military, through testimonies aimed at foreign audiences rather than debated domestically.