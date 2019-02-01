JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has rejected Benjamin Netanyahu’s plea to postpone his decision on whether to indict the prime minister on corruption charges until after elections in April.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit sent a letter to Netanyahu’s attorneys on Friday saying that there was “no impediment” to publishing his decision before elections.
The development is a setback to Netanyahu,
Mandelblit says that suspending the legal process would “violate the principle of equality before the law” and interfere with “the public’s right to know.” He added he’d issue a decision “as soon as possible” but gave no specifics.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Schools use quirky methods to announce weather closures
- 20 charged in Chinese birth tourism crackdown VIEW
- US expected to announce treaty withdrawal as soon as Friday
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- Trump facing more pushback in Congress — from both sides
Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on three corruption cases but Mandelblit makes the final decision. If he decides to indict, Netanyahu is entitled to defend himself at a hearing before formal charges are filed.