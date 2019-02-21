CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Israel aims to land on the moon after hitching a ride with SpaceX.
The Falcon rocket is scheduled to blast off Thursday night from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
A communications satellite for Indonesia is the main cargo. But Israel’s privately funded lunar lander — a first not just for Israel but commercial space — is generating the buzz.
Israel seeks to become only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after Russia, the U.S. and China. The spacecraft — called Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis or “In The Beginning” — will take nearly two months to reach the moon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him VIEW
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Microsoft says it has found another Russian operation targeting prominent think tanks
It will circle Earth in ever bigger loops until it’s captured by lunar gravity and goes into orbit around the moon. Touchdown would be April 11 at the Sea of Serenity.