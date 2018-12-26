CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Libya’s Foreign Ministry in Tripoli that killed at least three people.
In a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency Wednesday, IS says three fighters infiltrated the area and fired on Foreign Ministry workers.
Libyan officials say a suicide bomber targeted the entrance to the ministry and another was shot dead by guards before he could detonate his explosives.
Libya’s Health Ministry says the Tuesday attack wounded 10 other people.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump pick for acting defense secretary brings a knack for complex issues honed at UW, Boeing
- Lewinsky storms offstage after 'off limits' Clinton question
- Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air VIEW
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall
- CBP orders medical checks after second child's death
Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi, allowing IS and other extremist groups to gain a foothold.