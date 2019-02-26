There’s a growing debate among Democratic White House hopefuls over how far to go in criticizing President Donald Trump as racist.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells The Associated Press that Trump is a racist because of his views on voting rights and his rhetoric after the 2017 violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.
In an interview with a black online news outlet published Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris said she didn’t think “you can reach any other conclusion” than labeling Trump a racist.
Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have also recently called Trump racist.
But others, including Sen. Cory Booker and former Obama cabinet secretary Julian Castro, have been more cautious.