BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s new prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, has visited Basra, a city that last summer saw riots over acute water pollution and crippling power outages.
Demonstrators at the time set fire to nearly every government building in the unrest, as anger over failing services reached a boiling point.
Abdul-Madi, who was confirmed in his post in October, has made it a priority to restore services to Iraq’s second largest city and the country’s main hub for oil.
But local officials say Basra is being neglected by the central government and they are demanding a larger share of federal revenues in Parliament.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Democrats reject, conservatives deride Trump's 'non-starter' of a border wall deal
- Students in 'MAGA' hats mock Native American after rally VIEW
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Call for political action after Laquan McDonald cases
Video published by the prime minister’s office showed surprised residents kissing the premier and handing him business cards, on an unannounced walk through the Ghadir neighborhood, on Sunday.