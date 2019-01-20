BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi archaeologist, who lent her expertise to rebuilding the National Museum’s collection after it was looted in 2003, has died at the age of 80.
Lamia al-Gailani’s family says she passed away on Friday in Amman, Jordan. She was a devotee of Iraq’s heritage and museums, and one of the first female Iraqi archaeologists to excavate the country’s ancient sites.
In the years following the 2003 U.S. invasion, al-Gailani helped identify and recover artefacts stolen from the National Museum in Baghdad for its reopening in 2015.
She also championed a museum for antiquities in the city of Basra that opened in 2016.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Students in 'MAGA' hats mock Native American after rally VIEW
- Democrats reject, conservatives deride Trump's 'non-starter' of a border wall deal
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Call for political action after Laquan McDonald cases
Born in Baghdad in 1938, al-Gailani received her PhD in archaeology from the University of London and resided in the U.K.
She is survived by three daughters.