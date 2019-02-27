BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says his country could help repatriate captured Islamic State group fighters to their countries if asked.

At his weekly presser late Tuesday, Adel Abdul-Mahdi says Iraq would put on trial foreign fighters who participated in terror attacks in Iraq.

“It is one battle and Iraq should fulfill its duties and obligations,” he said.

During a visit to France this week, Iraqi President Barham Saleh said among the militants who will be put on trial in Iraq are 13 suspected French nationals who have been transferred to Iraq from Syria.

Iraq has received more than 200 Iraqi IS militants from the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia in two successive batches last week, out of an estimated more than 500.