BAGHDAD (AP) — Russia is resettling thirty children of jailed or deceased Islamic State members from Iraq, as those involved in the battle against the extremist group are still deliberating over what to do with the families of its defeated militants.
Maksim Maksimov, the Russian ambassador to Iraq, said the children were Russian. He said more would be resettled at a later date.
The children flew out of Baghdad’s international airport on a Russian state plane to Moscow on Sunday.
An official at Iraq’s Justice Ministry said the children’s parents were either killed in the war on IS or held in Iraqi detention centers.
Foreign governments have been reluctant to repatriate IS suspects and their wives, widows, and children, leaving authorities in Iraq and Syria to put them in camps and jails, instead.