BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. has granted Iraq a 90-day Iran sanctions waiver to allow it to continue to import electricity from Tehran.
Iraq’s power sector is in disrepair and does not generate enough electricity to meet domestic demand. U.S. sanctions that went into effect in November have threatened to cut the country off from its chief supplier, Iran.
The U.S. initially granted Iraq a 45-day waiver to allow it carry on buying electricity and gas from its neighbor while arranging for new suppliers.
On Friday, the U.S. State Department’s public information office told The Associated Press the waiver for electricity imports would be extended for 90 days.
Eight other countries including China, India and Japan have been granted 6-month waivers to give them time to reduce energy imports from Iran to zero.