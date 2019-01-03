TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says the health minister has resigned over spending cuts in a budget submitted to parliament last week.
It says President Hassan Rouhani accepted Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi’s resignation on Thursday.
Iran is in the grip of an economic crisis and has seen sporadic protests in recent months as officials try to downplay the effects of renewed U.S. sanctions.
The $47.5 billion budget is less than half the size of last year’s, mainly due to the severe depreciation of the local currency following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- New GOP rivalry? Romney bolts into Washington, blasts Trump WATCH
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- In shutdown, national parks transformed into Wild West — heavily populated and barely supervised
- Teacher on a plane talked about her low-income students. Passengers overheard and gave her more than $500 in cash.
The U.S. has restored crippling sanctions in recent months, including on Iran’s energy and banking sectors.