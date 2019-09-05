TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that police have detained 22 men and women at a mixed-gender party in Tehran province. Such parties are illegal under Iranian law.

Thursday’s report quotes Damavand prosecutor Hassan Ebrahimi as saying that 13 men and 9 women were arrested and “some alcoholic beverages were confiscated from them.”

The report said the party was held in a villa near the city of Damavand and that police took possession of all the participants’ cars.

In Iran it is illegal to drink alcohol or hold parties attended by Muslim men and women who are not related.