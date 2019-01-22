TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss envoy in Tehran over the “illegal” detention of an American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television.

The Tuesday report by the official IRNA news agency quotes Bahram Ghasemi, ministry spokesman, as saying Tehran lodged a “strong protest” over the detention of Marzieh Hashemi in a meeting with the Swiss ambassador. The Embassy of Switzerland looks after Washington’s interests in Tehran.

Ghasemi said Iran also demanded Hashemi’s “unconditional” release.

Hashemi has been detained as a material witness, though it’s unclear for which case, and has appeared twice before a U.S. District Court judge.

Hashemi has been in custody since last week. Officials said she was expected to be released immediately after her testimony is completed, but it’s not clear when that would be.