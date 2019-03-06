Share story

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president says there’s no chance of negotiations or compromise with the United States, because Washington allegedly is seeking to topple the government in Tehran.

Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Wednesday that “the United States says Iran should change” back to the way the country was before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Rouhani says: “We say we won’t go back.” He says the differences between Iran and the U.S. are so wide, they are “neither negotiable nor can there be a compromise.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly denied Iranian allegations that Washington is seeking to overthrow the Iranian government.

The U.S. says it wants Iran to radically change its policy and stop supporting regional militant groups, as well as halt its development of long-range ballistic missiles.

