TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A gas pipeline explosion in southwestern Iran on Thursday killed at least five people and injured six, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The blast stuck a pipeline between the city of Ahvaz city and the city of Mahshahr, near the Persian Gulf. There was no immediate information as to what had caused it.
The Tasnim news agency cited the fire chief in Ahvaz, Ali Torabpour, as saying that a bus, truck and a private car had also caught fire. Initially, two people were reported killed by the death toll subsequently rose.
Torabpour said he feared the casualty figures would increase further.
Iran is at a heightened risk of such incidents because of its aging infrastructure, which the country has struggled to maintain through years of Western sanctions. The country also has poor enforcement of safety measures.