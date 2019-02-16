TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says sabotage by the U.S. is a possible reason for Tehran’s failed attempts to launch two satellites in recent months.
Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday in an interview with NBC News in Munich, Germany, that it’s possible there is a U.S. sabotage campaign against Iranian satellite launches. He confirmed that Iran suffered two failed attempts to launch satellites over the past two months.
“It’s quite possible. We don’t know yet,” he said. “We need to look into it very carefully.”
Both attempts took place despite U.S. criticism that Iran’s space program helps the country develop ballistic missiles. Iran denies the charge.
In January, the country launched a satellite, but authorities said it failed to reach the “necessary speed” in the third stage of its launch.