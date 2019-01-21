WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says Iran has not been invited to an international conference on the Middle East next month in Warsaw, while Russia has declined the invitation.
Iran has protested the Feb.13-14 conference, calling it a hostile move. Poland and the U.S. are co-hosting the event that has also met with a lukewarm reaction from the European Union, whose foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will not be attending.
Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said in remarks published Monday that Iran’s presence would have hampered talks because the language that Tehran uses is “hard to accept.”
He said Russia has advised that it will not participate, either.
Czaputowicz insisted the conference could help solve the impasse over the international agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.