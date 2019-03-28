TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that the death toll from flash floods across the country has risen to 44 from 17.

The Thursday report quotes Hamidreza Khankeh, an official in the country’s emergency medical services agency, as saying 44 people have died since Monday in 10 provinces.

Since March 19, many roads in Iran have been affected by heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding.

Last year, at least 30 people were killed in flash flooding in the eastern part of neighboring Azerbaijan.