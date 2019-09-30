TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says this month’s missile-and-drone attack by Yemen’s rebels on major Saudi oil sites was an act of “legitimate defense” by the Iran-allied Houthis.

The Sept. 14 assault was claimed by the Houthis, though the kingdom says it was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.” Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Houthis since March 2015.

Iran denies being responsible and has warned any retaliatory attack targeting it will result in an “all-out war.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Monday called Saudi accusations “baseless,” adding that Iran supports the Houthis though “spiritual and political” means.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday that “only a fool would attack” major Saudi oil sites and urged “strong and firm action to deter Iran.”