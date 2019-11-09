TEHRAN,Iran (AP) — Iran is defending its decision to block an U.N. inspector from a nuclear site last week.

A spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Saturday that the Iranian government “legally speaking” had done nothing wrong in blocking the female inspector from its Natanz nuclear facility on Oct. 28.

Iran alleges the inspector tested positive for suspected traces of explosive nitrates. The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog has disputed the claim.

It marked the first known instance of Iran blocking an inspector amid tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal over a year ago.

State TV carried Kamalvandi’s remarks from the Fordo nuclear site. He said Iran hasn’t imposed any restriction on inspections, but warned against using them for “sabotage and leaking information.”