CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst is denying allegations leveled by her ex-husband that she had an affair with a subordinate while she served in the military.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Republican answered questions Wednesday from reporters about that and other allegations at a town hall event on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

In the court documents, Ernst’s ex-husband, Gail Ernst, accused her of having an affair with one of her soldiers while she was deployed as a company commander. She said Wednesday when questioned that she cares “about all of my soldiers” that the allegation was not true.

Ernst also accused her ex-husband in divorce documents of having an affair and physically assaulting her during an argument before she was elected to the Senate.

