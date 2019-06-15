MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Eastern Iowa officials are investigating the death of a man in police custody.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that the death happened Saturday morning after Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and the Maquoketa Police Department were called to an address in Maquoketa for a fight.

The incident lead to the arrest of Drew Edwards, of Marquoketa, on suspicion of assault-related violations. Officials say that soon after Edwards’ arrest, he began showing signs of a medical emergency and medics were called to help.

Shortly after being transported to the Jackson County Medical Center, Edwards was pronounced dead.

Edwards’ death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.