DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A three-term Iowa state senator says he plans to challenge longtime U.S. Rep. Steve King in next year’s Republican primary.
Randy Feenstra, an assistant Republican legislative leader, announced Wednesday he intended to run for the northwest Iowa seat and has opened a federal campaign committee.
Without mentioning King by name, Feenstra said the district doesn’t have a voice in Washington “because our current representative’s caustic nature has left us without a seat at the table.” He added Iowans don’t need more “sideshows or distractions.”
King just began his ninth term. He’s known for hardline views on immigration, abortion and gun rights. Democrats and sometimes Republicans have criticized his blunt comments.
King has typically won re-election easily in the solidly Republican district but narrowly defeated his Democratic opponent in November.