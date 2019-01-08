BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — An investigator says body camera footage shows a Mississippi man fatally shooting two small-town Mississippi police officers at close range.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent Luke Harrington testified Tuesday in a preliminary hearing regarding charges against 26-year-old Marquis Flowers.

Harrington testified that Flowers told him in an interview that “the cops were caught in my cross-fire.” Harrington says Flowers was already wounded from gunshots when Brookhaven Cpl. Zach Moak and patrolman James White responded to a call of gunfire before dawn on Sept. 29.

Flowers is charged with two counts of capital murder in the officers’ deaths.

He’s currently imprisoned at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman after his parole on other convictions was revoked.

Flowers has not been indicted in the officers’ deaths. Harrington says evidence is still being analyzed.