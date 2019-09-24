SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian Catholic Church agency says invasions of indigenous lands have jumped in the first nine months of President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration.

The Missionary Indigenous Council said Tuesday that illegal miners, loggers and tappers of natural resources are involved in most of the invasions.

The council reported at least 153 cases of “possessive invasions, illegal exploitation of natural resources of damage to heritage” on indigenous lands in the first nine months of 2019. There were 109 recorded cases for all of last year.

Bolsonaro has often complained that indigenous lands cover too much of Brazil and that development there should be easier. Critics say that encourages invaders seeking to exploit them.