WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in Houston, Miami and Milwaukee are scrambling to lure the Democratic National Convention in 2020, but each city has something left to prove.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez says he will choose the site by the end of this month.
Houston is trying to show it can collect the private funding without leaning on the oil and gas industry. Miami has traffic concerns. Milwaukee is a smaller city with questions about its accommodations.
Milwaukee has garnered buzz in recent weeks as the perceived favorite. But Perez says each finalist still has a shot.
The Democratic convention is set for July 13-16, 2020.
Republicans will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24-27.