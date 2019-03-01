HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Prison officials say emotions boiled over during a Texas execution, resulting in the arrests of the inmate’s son and grandson after they swung and kicked at others witnessing the lethal injection.

Billie Wayne Coble was executed Thursday night for the 1989 deaths of his estranged wife’s parents and brother near Waco.

The 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran spoke his final words from inside the death chamber, telling people in an adjoining room that he loved them.

His son, 45-year-old Gordon Wayne Coble, became emotional and banged on the chamber windows. Prison officials say he lashed out, as did his wife and his son, 21-year-old Dalton Coble.

The men were eventually taken outside into a courtyard, where they were handcuffed and arrested.

Both men were being held Friday on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.