ABERDEEN, Scotland (AP) — Striving to improve behavior at soccer matches, FIFA President Gianni Infantino sees women as role models for male players.

There is less simulation and time wasting in the women’s game, according to Infantino, and it’s time for men to clean up their act to improve the image of soccer.

Infantino’s admiration for the conduct of female players stands in contrast to predecessor Sepp Blatter, who urged them to wear tighter kits to make the game more popular.

“Women are nicer than men,” Infantino said Saturday. “Probably generally because sometimes … we men feel that we need to show how strong we are, as probably human nature, and this is reflected as well in some of the behavior in society in general … but also on the football pitch.”

Infantino was speaking after the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, discussed ways of improving on-field behavior at its annual meeting, including treatment of referees. Yellow and red cards for misconduct by team officials are now entered in the laws of the game after successful trials.

“When it comes to behavior … there’s something to learn from the women’s game,” Infantino said.

Diving has been reduced by the introduction of video review, Infantino said, while announcing his support for VAR at the June 7-July 7 Women’s World Cup in France. The decision will have to be ratified by the FIFA Council at a meeting in two weeks in Miami.

“Players now know that it’s not just sufficient to have a look where is the referee, so if he doesn’t see me I can simulate because he or she will be caught,” Infantino said. “That’s why VAR automatically helps the fight against simulation and diving in a very efficient way.”

FREE KICKS AND PENALTIES

Technology isn’t always required to reduce disruptive behavior. That has been achieved by a change to free kicks by IFAB. From June, the attacking team will not be allowed within 1 meter (yard) of the defensive wall in an attempt to stop players jostling.

Goalkeepers will only be required to have one foot on the line when facing a penalty.

SUBSTITUTES

To speed up the game, players being substituted must leave the field at the nearest point rather than at the halfway line.

